Jharkhand: BJP leader Anil Mahto shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, BJP leader Anil Mahto was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in broad daylight at a busy roundabout in the city. Mahto, known as ‘Tiger’ among his supporters, was the head of Rachi BJP’s rural unit.

Mahto was also a former member of the Zilla Parishad. The shooting happened mere metres away from the local police station, raising serious questions i the law and order situation in the state. He was shot on the head while sitting near a roadside shop. Doctors at RIMS declared him ‘brought dead’.about

BJP in Ranchi has called for a bandh on Thursday. Mahto was in the area to supervise preparations for the upcoming Mahaveer Jayanti.

IG Akhilesh Jha has stated that one of the shooters Rohit Verma was chased and arrested after an encounter with police. The accused has been shot in the leg. The police are searching for the other accused who is absconding.