Jharkhand: CRPF sub-inspector succumbs to injuries after IED blast in West Singhbhum, another personnel injured

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district earlier today has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Dey of the CRPF 193rd battalion were injured in the blast, which occurred in the forest area of Marangponga under Chotanagra Police Station limits on Saturday.

Both personnel were airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment. However, Sub-Inspector Mandal succumbed to his injuries.

Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said, “Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of CRPF 193 Battalion was on an operation against Naxalites with his team. He was injured in an IED blast implanted by the Maoists in the forest area under the ​​​​Chhotanagra police station area of ​​​​Chaibasa. Mandal and Dey were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. However, Mandal was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.”