Jharkhand: ED raids multiple locations linked to illegal Bangladeshi infilteration, fake Aadhars, passports and weapons seized

In poll-bound Jharkhand, the enforcement directorate is raiding multiple locations under the PMLA Act of 2002. In a post, the ED shared that 17 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal were raided in connection with illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis.

ED, Ranchi is conducting searches at 17 locations under PMLA, 2002, in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with illegal Bangladeshi infiltration. So far various incriminating items including fake Aadhaars, forged passports, illegal arms, immovable property documents, cash,… pic.twitter.com/lnpaCMlv9z — ED (@dir_ed) November 12, 2024

ED had seized various incriminating items including fake Aadhar cards, forged passports, illegal weapons, property documents and cash.

Jewellery, printing papers, printing machines, and blank proformas used for forging Aadhaar have been recovered too. ED added that the searches are still ongoing.

It is notable here that the first phase of elections in Jharkhand will commence tomorrow on 13 November.

Back in September, the ED filed a case under the PMLA to probe an instance of alleged infiltration and trafficking of some Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand for the purpose of illicit businesses.