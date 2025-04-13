Jharkhand: Hindu Maha Yagya procession attacked by Muslim mob near a mosque in Hazaribag, stones pelted, vehicles and houses torched

In another incident of Muslim mob attacking a Hindu religious event, a Hindu procession was attacked when it passed in front of a mosque in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The incident took place on Sunday night in Jhurjhuri area of Barkatha, where a Maha Yagya is being organised.

The Shri Shri 108 Shri Shatchandi Maha Yagya is being held along with Hanuman Pran Pratishtha. As part of the event, a procession was taken out in the area. But when the procession reached Tarbechwa Mosque in the area, people from the Muslim community in the area pelted stones on Hindu devotees in the procession. The mob also set fire to some vehicles that were part of the procession.

Later, the mob also torched the straw kept in the houses in the area. Some people, including several women, were reportedly injured in the attack. As per reports, miscreants continued pelting stones in the night taking the opportunity of darkness. Moreover, incidents of arson took place in over half a dozen places in the area.

After the attack, agitated locals blocked the Delhi-Kolkata national highway, demanding action.

Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed this incident saying that stone pelting and arson took place between two communities. Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control now.