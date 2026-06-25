Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has found himself at the centre of a massive political and religious controversy triggered by a viral video after which the Aam Aadmi Party issued firm denials, but the matter rapidly escalated into disciplinary action from the highest Sikh authority (Akal Takht), police inquiries, bribery accusations, arrests and further complications.

Moreover, these events have surfaced at a time when the state is on the brink of assembly elections in only nine months, and an aggressive opposition is intensifying the difficulties for the ruling party.

The row erupts after an objectionable video surfaces

The row began in October 2025 when an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) published a video of a man who resembled Mann with a glass of alcohol. He was observed standing in front of images of important Sikh religious figures, including their gurus. The pictures seem to be drizzled with the contents from the glass by him.

The video was denounced by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and many Sikh religious outfits, who charged that the actions violated the code of conduct and conventions of their faith as well as displayed serious disrespect for the gurus. However, AAP and sources from the Chief Minister’s Office countered their statements, arguing that the footage was a deepfake intended to damage Mann’s reputation and was entirely the work of artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, the SAD sought a forensic analysis of the clip after the uproar. On the other hand, Mann was summoned by Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj over the matter and his views regarding various Sikh issues, including the golak (donation box). The latter went to the Akal Takht Secretariat with two black bags that were supposedly filled with relevant documents and proof on 15th January.

Mann was pushed for an explanation, but he insisted that AI was used to produce the video. Both sides consented to a forensic probe, but he repeatedly discredited it as bogus and added that a man named Jagman was spreading it. He was portrayed as a regular drug user with a history of extortion and unpredictable behaviour by the chief minister, who even cited a court judgement which deemed the footage as fictitious in his opinion when questioned about the forensic test.

However, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj highlighted that he didn’t see any commands for such an investigation in the verdict. “Akal Takht will have this video examined. If it is false, then it is okay. But if it is true, then it won’t be just about me alone; it would be about the Panth,” he warned. Mann reacted by pointing to the growing popularity of AI and content modification on social media.

On 27th January, he was directed to supply written information about two laboratories that could confirm his claim in a letter, but he never responded. The Sikh body then forwarded the videos to multiple laboratories, including two approved by the Indian government, which came to the conclusion that they were neither fraudulent nor created by AI. However, AAP retorted that it did not prove that the individual in the video was, in fact, Mann.

Akal Takht makes a decision

On 15th June, 5 Sikh high priests (Panj Singh Sahiban) carefully considered the complaint against Mann and reached a decision. “He is heard saying that people steal money from Golak. If he has the courage, he should try taking money from the gurdwara’s collection plate and show it publicly. In a video, he is seen sprinkling alcohol on photographs of Sikh Gurus. He is also shown engaging in disrespectful acts toward pictures of revered saints and sprinkling alcohol on them,” stated Gargaj.

He also rebutted the submissions of AAP and its supporters, emphasising that a detailed forensic examination revealed no signs of tampering, editing or AI-induced manipulation. He also urged the government to use any laboratory of their choice to review the footage in case of any suspicions or doubts in relation to the authenticity.

Gargaj mentioned that Mann lied at the Akal Takht and he was pronounced “Khalsa Panth Virodhi (opposed to the Sikh Panth)” and a “Guru Dokhi (one who disrespects the Guru).”

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht ordered that the entire cabinet and all Sikh MLAs be instructed to present before the religious body on 29th June to discuss the strict anti-beadbi (sacrilege) law, which was passed in April by the government. He accused that the panth was not consulted on the subject.

“It is intolerable for anyone to challenge the guru’s throne. The Punjab government introduced an act without consulting the Sikh community, institutions, or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government acted obstinately, securing approval from the legislative assembly and the governor. This law will cause a rift within the panth,” Gargaj lashed out, remarking that the state had no power to make such a move concerning Sikhism.

The SGPC passed a resolution demanding Mann’s resignation, stating that he had no moral right to remain in office after the development. On the 27th, its president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, is scheduled to arrange a general house meeting to discuss the topic further before bringing it to the public’s attention. “Our members will hold meetings in every constituency in this regard,” he outlined.

A twist in the tale: AAP presents fresh lab reports

On 8th June, APP declared that Mann and the person in the clip did not match, according to forensic testing conducted by two independent laboratories.

“For several days, Akali Dal leaders had been attempting to inflame public emotions by circulating a fake video and falsely linking it to CM Bhagwant Mann. The entire episode was part of a larger political conspiracy aimed at defaming a popular Chief Minister who has consistently worked for the people of Punjab,” expressed cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the party’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu.

Cheema stressed, “Two independent laboratories recognised by the Government of India thoroughly examined the viral video and arrived at the same conclusion. The forensic analysis examined a total of 1,191 frames from the video. Every aspect, including facial features, height, body structure, posture, movement patterns, side profile and back profile, was meticulously analysed. The reports clearly conclude that the person shown in the video does not match Mann.”

He contended that whereas Mann is 5 feet 8 inches tall, the forensic results estimated the height of the man in the video to be roughly 5 feet 10 inches. According to him, notable variations were also spotted in face features, shoulder alignment, body structure and general posture. “These reports are from independent laboratories which are recognised by the government of India, and these are not in Punjab,” Cheema announced.

“The reports clearly establish that neither the face, nor the body structure, nor any physical characteristic of the person seen in the video matches mine,” Mann endorsed the same. He also charged, “I have complete respect for the Akal Takht Sahib. But the people appointed there are political appointees, and they are acting at the behest of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.”

“The truth must come out. Who got this video made? On whose instructions was it prepared? Who paid for it? Who is the person acting in the video? All these questions must be answered,” he inquired.

Charge of 10 lakh bribery and arrests add a new layer to the row

The reports referenced to defend Mann have raised controversy after the Gurugram Police arrested two 25-year-olds, Ankit Sharma of Kharak Gagar and Arun Mahendru of Sirsa, on 23rd June. The pair is facing allegations of concocting evidence to substantiate that the video was phoney or artificially manufactured.

They were taken into custody in relation to a case that was filed at the DLF police station in Gurugram. According to authorities, the arrests took place during police operations in the districts of Jind and Sirsa in Haryana.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: On action in deepfake video case involving Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, ACP Crime, Naveen Sharma says, “The Gurgaon Police received a complaint…We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been… pic.twitter.com/PdsMA6lxJQ — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

llegations of coercion, bribery, cheating, and electronic record forgery are included in the First Information Report (FIR), reported News18. Forensic expert and whistleblower Jaspreet Singh, alias Jaspreet Jassi, launched a complaint that led to the case’s registration. He has contacts in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) area who could set up the required paperwork.

He was introduced to Sharma and Mahendru, who subsequently provided him with the certificates which were linked to 2 forensic laboratories, Cyberyan and Cypher Sentinel. “Both of these laboratories are fake and non-existent,” informed Naveen Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime).

The FIR disclosed that the perpetrators tried to press the staff of the facility into preparing a pre-written forensic paper labelling the video as altered, crafted by AI and deceptive. The complainant divulged that Rs 10 lakh was offered to him by Punjab government officials to pretend that the actor in the video was not Mann and threatened him with repercussions if he did not comply.

He conveyed that the operation included lodging and meetings at a high-end Crowne Plaza hotel in Sector 29 of Gurugram on 15th and 16th June. Jaspreet encountered a senior officer of the Punjab government there, along with another official introduced as “bade sahib.” He was tasked to attest that the video was spawned by AI, and it was unreliable.

He indicated that the material provided by them and the video quality were insufficient for an advanced forensic evaluation that included anthropometric analysis, deepfake detection and facial comparison.

According to police, Mahendru in Panchkula and Sharma in Delhi received pen drives with the video from anonymous state government officials. Draft forensic insights were apparently shared over WhatsApp with a top official, who made suggestions before the final reports were put together.

Investigators stated that CCTV recordings and other evidence gathered from the Gurugram hotel prompted authorities to delve into the involvement of a number of IPS officials from Punjab who could also be summoned to take their statements and identify if they played any part in commissioning, facilitating or discussing the forensic analysis. Police have expanded the scope of their probe as the report has become the focus of a criminal inquiry.

The case involves charges of cheating and falsification or alteration of electronic information. Investigators are looking at digital communications and conversations alongside hotel CCTV footage and visitor records to uncover the course of events and the roles of those responsible.

Police are probing whether the culprits tried to cook up a forensic finding to grant legal and political protection to Mann. They are exploring whether the outcomes made public were manufactured to support a predetermined conclusion or were based on a real forensic assessment. Sharma noted that more arrests cannot be ruled out because the probe is still in its early stages.

AAP’s brazen defence amid opposition’s relentless attacks

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring asked Mann to leave his position after he was referred to as a “tankhaiya (found guilty of religious misconduct),” adding, “Mann has lost his moral right. Respecting the supreme authority of Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments, he should immediately resign from the post of chief minister.”

Bharatiya Janata Party has stated that “personnel linked to Punjab Police could be involved in the preparation and circulation of the forged forensic documents.” Moreover, the party questioned the silence of Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, regarding the developments. It also asked the state police to invoke the anti-sacrilege law against Mann.

The controversy surrounding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s viral video has taken a serious turn. After being summoned by the Akal Takht and asked to explain the contents of the viral footage, Mr. Mann reportedly claimed that the videos were AI-generated and assured that… https://t.co/uvDFLlPM5E — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 24, 2026

SAD charged that Mann abused state resources to feign forensic reports to clean his deteriorating image and demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry.

AAP is continuously under attack from the opposition, yet it has audaciously dismissed the mounting assertions. “The chief minister has been saying since day one that the video is fake. Your own recording has now proved that. He never denied an investigation, and rather, he repeatedly said that the video should be examined.” Pannu reacted after the released exchange between Mann and Gargaj.

Mann also alleged that a “dirty politics” campaign was underway to damage his credibility using religion, and it was a political tool to target him. He maintained that the person in the clip was not him.

ਅਹਿਮ ਮੁੱਦੇ 'ਤੇ LIVE —— अहम मुद्दे पर LIVE https://t.co/4k1xOa2CCV — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 24, 2026

Mann claimed that the BJP, the Indian National Congress and the Akali Dal have united due to public scrutiny over the deceitful video. They are pressuring lab owners to confess that they were paid for a false report through threats of legal action and torture.

“The lab we used for testing was illegitimate, while the lab they used was authentic? The people can discern who is genuine and who is not. I leave this matter to the judgment of the populace. They can no longer show their faces in Punjab. Thus, they have resorted to using religion to discredit me. I will persist in my efforts. I will keep my focus on electricity, housing, healthcare, and job creation unchanged,” he insisted.

However, the issue does not appear to be resolving anytime soon and is only growing as the polls draw nearer, with new layers consistently being revealed that point to a larger conspiracy.