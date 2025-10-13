Jolt to RJD weeks before Bihar elections: Delhi Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in IRCTC corruption case

Weeks before the Bihar elections, the RJD seems to have received a setback as a Delhi court has framed charges against RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face for the party.

As per reports, Lalu Yadav and family have pleaded not guilty and stated that they will face the trial. All three of them were in court today.

“We will fight this case. We have been saying this from the beginning that since the elections are coming, all this will happen. We respect the verdict of the court. We will fight the case… The people of Bihar are smart, and they know what is happening. All this is a political vendetta. The person who gave Rs 90,000 crore in profit to the Railways, who always reduced fares in every budget. He has been known as a historic Railway Minister. Students from Harvard and IIM came to study from Lalu ji. He has been known as the Management Guru”, Tejashwi Yadav told media persons outside the court.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court framing charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the IRCTC hotels corruption case, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "… We will fight this case. We have been saying this from the beginning that since the elections are coming,… pic.twitter.com/ZaocN1JnBl — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on October 13 framed charges against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav under cheating, criminal conspiracy, and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges are related to corruption allegations against the Lalu family under his tenure as Railway Minister, between 2004-09. Maintenance contracts for IRCTC hotels were reportedly awarded to select companies in various locations, allegedly in exchange for bribes and assets.

CBI has alleged that in exchange for giving IRCTC hotel contracts to Sujata Hotels, the Lalu family got three acres of land at a prime location through a benami company.

CBI’s FIR against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi was filed in 2017. The CBI has informed the court that there is sufficient material to frame charges.

The court has stated that, prima facie, the charges are sustainable and a trial will be carried out.