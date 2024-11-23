Amid diplomatic row with India, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls his own officials ‘criminals’ over Modi fiasco

On Friday (22nd November), the Canadian Prime Minister dubbed his own intelligence officials as ‘criminals’ for leaking secret information to media houses.

The development comes two days after Globe and Mail published a report alleging that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It also claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar were part of the assassination plot. The newspaper quoted a Canadian intelligence official to make the baseless allegations.

Reacting on Globe & Mail report on PM Modi, EAM, NSA, Canada PM Justin Trudeau says 'criminals leaking top secret information to the media; Says, 'criminals leaking information to media outlets unreliable'



To save face, the Canadian government issued a statement dismissing claims that PM Modi and other Indian Ministers were being investigated for ‘criminal activity’ in Canada.

While speaking about the fiasco, Justin Trudeau stated, “Well, first of all, we have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media has consistently gotten those stories wrong.”

“That’s why we had a national enquiry into foreign interference that has highlighted that the criminals leaking information to media outlets are unreliable on top of being criminal,” he concluded.