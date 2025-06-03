Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise for his comment on Kannada, says won’t release his film in Karnataka for now

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his “Kannada was born out of Tamil” statement, which has hurt sentiments in Karnataka. During a hearing on the plea filed by Kamal Haasan in Karnataka High Court, the court had given Haasan time till 2:30 p.m. to respond on whether he wished to apologise for his statement, however, the actor refused to do so.

Kamal Haasan also informed the court that he will not release his film ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka for now. Kamal Haasan’s counsel informed the court, “We do not require police protection at present as the film will not be released here. We will engage in talks with the film chamber.”

Notably, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), has demanded an apology from Kamal Haasan for his remarks, and till an apology is not received, they have barred the film’s screening in the state.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 10.