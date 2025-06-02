After offending Kannada speaking people, Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court for his film Thug Life’s release

On Monday, June 2, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the release of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in theatres in Karnataka.

Notably, earlier, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had banned the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life over the actor’s controversial remark about the Kannada language during the audio launch of his movie in Chennai.

The soon=to-be Rajya Sabha member has appealed to the court to restrain the government, police department and Film Chamber of Commerce from stopping the screening of the movie. Further, he has also petitioned for proper security for the movie screening.

Notably, Kamal Haasan had stirred a major controversy when he claimed Kannada was born out of Tamil language. He made the statement during a promotional event for Thug Life in Chennai.