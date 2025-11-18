Kanpur police have arrested a woman named Divyanshi, accused of running a large-scale honeytrap and extortion racket by marrying men, filing fake rape cases, and blackmailing them for money. Police say she trapped over 12 men, including two bank managers and two police officers, and extorted crores by threatening legal action.

Divyanshi, described as a “looteri dulhan”, was arrested on Monday (17th November) after a detailed investigation was launched following a complaint by a sub-inspector posted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Over the past two years, police say she built an elaborate network involving bank accounts, police contacts, and false allegations to target men and squeeze money out of them.

First bank managers, then police officers: How the trap worked

Investigators found that Divyanshi’s method was always the same. She would first approach men through family networks or relationships, gain their trust, and then enter into a romantic or marital relationship. Once involved, she would accuse them of rape or harassment and demand large sums of money in exchange for withdrawing complaints.

Her first known targets were two bank managers, Ashish Raj and Amit Gupta, both of whom she married and later accused of rape. Both cases collapsed when she changed her statements in court, raising suspicions. But the pattern repeated when she married a police sub-inspector, Prempal Singh Pushkar, posted in Meerut. Soon after the wedding, she filed another rape case against him.

Despite these repeated accusations, no strong legal action was taken against her at the time, and she continued to operate the same scheme with new targets.

SI’s complaint exposes the network

The breakthrough in the case came when Sub-Inspector Aditya Kumar, posted at Gwal Toli police station in Kanpur, approached senior officials alleging harassment and extortion by Divyanshi, whom he had married in February 2024.

Aditya’s personal life story is equally tragic. He lost both his parents early, his father was a farmer, and his mother died of cancer. A relative brought a marriage proposal for 30-year-old Divyanshi, claiming she lived in Mawana, Meerut, and came from a respectable family. Aditya agreed, impressed by her appearance and the promise of a grand wedding ceremony. The couple got married on 17th February, 2024.

Strange behaviour after marriage raises suspicion

Trouble began soon after the wedding. Aditya told police that Divyanshi rarely stayed at his home, claiming she needed to focus on B.Ed. and CTET exam preparations. Whenever she did visit, she deleted Google Pay, PhonePe and other UPI apps from her phone.

When Aditya was on duty, she would message him asking for urgent online transfers, which he later found suspicious.

The situation escalated four months into their marriage. During a holiday at home, Aditya checked her phone and discovered she had deleted all UPI apps again. When he reinstalled them and checked the transaction history, he was shocked to see crores of rupees being transferred across 10 or more accounts. When Aditya asked, Divyanshi fought with him and immediately left for her parental home.

Dramatic accusations at the commissioner’s office

On 25th November, 2024, Divyanshi went to the Kanpur Police Commissioner’s office and created high drama, accusing Aditya of harassment and stealing ₹14.5 lakh. She also said he had affairs with multiple women and blackmailed them using photos and videos.

After hearing both sides, Commissioner Akhil Kumar ordered an investigation. During this time, Divyanshi demanded ₹1 crore from Aditya to “settle” the matter.

Aditya provided hundreds of documents showing financial transfers, call records, and patterns of false cases, all pointing toward a well-planned extortion racket.

Police officers also part of the racket

As police dug deeper, they found that several police officials from Meerut had received large sums from Divyanshi’s accounts. Some of these officers even pressured Aditya to compromise with her. Investigators believe they may have been a part of her network or benefited from the scheme.

According to police, Divyanshi operated at least 10 bank accounts, moving nearly ₹8 crore through them. Money was traced to accounts belonging to a sub-inspector, an inspector, and even a circle officer.

थाना ग्वालटोली में तैनात उप निरीक्षक आदित्य कुमार लोचव के साथ उनकी पत्नी एवं उसके परिजनों द्वारा धोखा-धड़ी, प्रताड़ित करने एवं ब्लैक मेल किए जाने के सम्बन्ध थाना ग्वालटोली पर पंजीकृत अभियोग में वांछित आरोपी पत्नी दिव्यांशी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। माननीय न्यायालय के समक्ष… pic.twitter.com/Hdxon6RjmW — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 18, 2025

Police also discovered that Divyanshi had earlier filed rape complaints against three government employees, but all of them ended in settlements or final closure reports. She had also lodged multiple fake FIRs against several people over the years.

According to police sources, a small team worked with Divyanshi, including some policemen, two lawyers, and a female accomplice. This gang targeted educated men with stable jobs, assuming they would quietly compromise out of fear and loss of reputation.