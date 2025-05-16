Kanpur: Two engineers die after hair transplant treatment from the same clinic, doctor absconding

In Kanpur, a hair transplant clinic is under scanner after 2 men, both engineers, have reportedly died after getting hair transplant treatment from there. As per reports, the Empire Clinic in Kanpur is run by a ‘doctor’ named Anushka Tiwari and offers cheap hair transplant solutions for Rs 40-50,000.

Earlier this week, an FIR was filed by the family of an engineer named Vineet Dubey against Dr Tiwari of the Empire clinic. Dubey had died on March 14, allegedly soon after getting a hair translplant treatment at the Empire Clinic. Dubey’s family had tried to lodge an FIR but were unsuccessful for weeks. Finally, after complalining in the CM’s portal, their FIR was regissted last week.

It has now come to light that another man named Mayank Katiyar had died in November, allegedly after getting a hair transplant treatment done at the same clinic. Mayank’s family have alleged that his face was badly swollen, and he has suffering from immense pain after coming back from the clinic. Dr Anushka had reportedly asked them to get an injection for the pain, but there was no relief. The family had got Mayank examined by a cardiologist but the cardiologist found no heart related problem. They were advised to take Mayank back to the same doctor who had done the transplant treatment. Dr Anushka had reportedly told the family that Mayank is panicking and nothing will happen to him.

Mayank died on November 19, when the family was taking him back to Kanpur, his mother has told Dainik Bhaskar. As per reports, Vineet Dubey had also shown symptoms of a badly swollen face and pain before his death. The doctor has been absconding since Vineet Dubey’s death was reported in the media.