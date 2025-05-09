Kanpur’s Zeeshan shares reel insulting Indian flag and supporting Pakistan, arrested

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating day by day. In such a situation, social media is being closely monitored to stop the spread of misinformation and also to check anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, a video was posted on Instagram from Uttar Pradesh in which India’s national flag and PM Modi have been insulted and Pakistan has been supported.

Zeeshan Qureshi of Kanpur, who posted the video insulting the Indian tricolor and PM Modi on Instagram, has now been arrested. The video is from Pakistan which the youth reposted on Instagram. The video also has a display of firearms along with the Pakistani flag.

According to Kanpur Police, 20-year-old Zeeshan Qureshi, who lives in Sachendi town, works at a barber shop and his father Guddu runs a meat shop. According to the local police, an objectionable video was uploaded on an ID named Qureshi-saabsssss in which Indian flag has been insulted. The police is investigating the matter and is tracing other people who are in contact with Zeeshan. At present, Zeeshan Qureshi is being questioned.