Karachi: Hundreds of prisoners escape after jailbreak in Malir, chaos and violence rule streets 

In Pakistan’s Karachi, a major jailbreak has been reported in the Malir prison. Hundreds of prisoners have escaped the prison and run into streets. As per reports, a wall collapsed under unknown circumstances, following which hundreds of prisoners poured into streets.

Police started firing to control the chaos, but the jail inmates clashed with prison guards and policemen outside, creating mayhem. Local reports say that over 20 people have died and dozens of others injured.

Prison Break, Pakistan



200 inmates from Karachi's Malir Jail escaped in a big Prison Break attempt.



Police started firing. Locals reporting around 20 unconfirmed deaths and several injured. pic.twitter.com/h61LlhdTpu — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) June 3, 2025

The latest reports say that about 41 escaped prisoners have been recaptured, though the numbers are not confirmed. The cause of the wall collapse is still unknown. While some reports say it was a mild earthquake, some say it was blown up.