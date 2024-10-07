Karachi, Pakistan: Multiple Chinese nationals killed in massive suicide bombing near Jinnah airport, Baloch rebels claim responsibility



In Pakistan’s Karachi, Baloch rebels have attacked a vehicle near the airport, reportedly resulting in the death of multiple Chinese nationals. As per reports, official Pakistani sources have said that 2 Chinese nationals have been killed in an explosion near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Look at the aftermath of the suicide bombing in Karachi, Pakistan. Several vehicles have been completely destroyed. The attack by Baloch rebels was on a Chinese convoy that had just left airport. Pakistan Government is silent on final number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/thctEj8OVL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 6, 2024

Visuals from the blast site have gone viral on social media. Though the officials in Karachi are claiming that only 2 persons have lost their lives and many are injured, the extent of damages and the number of vehicles destroyed in the blast suggests otherwise.

As per reports, the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the suicide blast. In a statement, the Majeed Brigade stated that one of their Fidayeens targeted a team of Chinese engineers and investors leaving the airport in a VBIED attack.

The details of the blast are still emerging.