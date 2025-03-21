On Friday, the Karnataka Assembly approved a Bill suspending 18 BJP MLAs for six months due to disruptions in the House proceedings.

The Bill was introduced by Karnataka’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, HK Patil. This development follows a controversy involving a honey trap scandal, which sparked chaos in the assembly on Wednesday.

The issue arose after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna claimed during a session that he had been targeted in a honey trap scheme.

Honey Trap scandal

Rajanna’s revelation followed accusations by former BJP Minister V Sunil Kumar, who alleged that the Congress government was operating what he called a “honey trap factory,” as reported by TOI.

Rajanna’s statements triggered uproar in the assembly, prompting BJP lawmakers to storm the well of the House, demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

He further asserted that he was not the only target, suggesting that numerous politicians had fallen victim to similar schemes. According to him, the scandal implicated 48 politicians from various parties, including Congress, BJP, and JDS.