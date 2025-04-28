Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits a new low, attempts to slap an on-duty police officer

On Monday (28th April), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily summoned an on-duty police officer and attempted to slap him. The incident occurred during a protest rally of Congress rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Siddaramaiah appeared miffed over the presence of women BJP activists in the Congress rally.

The BJP activists reportedly raised slogans against the Congress government and waved black clothes.

#WATCH | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily calls a Police officer on stage during Congress' protest rally in Belagavi and gestures raising his hand at him.



During the CM's address here, a few women, who are reportedly BJP activists, indulged in sloganeering… pic.twitter.com/qtC6hL9UYT — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

Siddaramaiah lost his cool and angrily called a police officer on stage. He attempted to slap the on-duty officer. The cop fortunately stepped back on time.