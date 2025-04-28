Monday, April 28, 2025

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits a new low, attempts to slap an on-duty police officer

On Monday (28th April), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah angrily summoned an on-duty police officer and attempted to slap him. The incident occurred during a protest rally of Congress rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Siddaramaiah appeared miffed over the presence of women BJP activists in the Congress rally.

The BJP activists reportedly raised slogans against the Congress government and waved black clothes.

Siddaramaiah lost his cool and angrily called a police officer on stage. He attempted to slap the on-duty officer. The cop fortunately stepped back on time.

