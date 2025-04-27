Karnataka Congress Minister whitewashes Pahalgam terror attack, claims Islamic terrorists did not ask for ‘name’ or ‘religion’ of victims

On Saturday (26th April), Karnataka Congress Minister R B Thimmapur courted controversy after he attempted to downplay the religious profiling of Hindu victims by Islamic terrorists during the Pahalgam terror attack.

R B Thimmapur, who serves as the Excise Minister in the Congress-ruled State, alleged, “The perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam would not have asked the name and the religion of victims.”

“I personally don’t think the assailants would have asked the name and religion of the tourists…It is not just to add religious colour to cover up intelligence failure,” he brazened out.

Put him on a flight to Srinagar and then sit on a khachchar to the Pahalgam meadow and stay the night in a tent with no security pic.twitter.com/nAsD4mcCSf — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 27, 2025

R B Thimmapur peddled these lies while interacting with the media in Bagalkot in Karnataka. A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by 4 Islamic terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. All the terrorists were Muslims by Faith. Multiple victim testimonies have surfaced in the aftermath of the terror attack, which shows how Hindus were profiled before being killed.

They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’

Despite such overwhelming victim testimonials and disproportionate killing of Hindus, Congress Minister attempted to whitewash the religious, hate-filled motive behind the Pahalgam terror attack.