A Welsh entrepreneur, Oliver Jones, who claims to have built two startups in India valued at over $100 million, was bitten by a stray dog while jogging near Bengaluru’s old airport terminal. Jones, who described himself as a ‘dog lover’, often runs in the army-maintained area. The incident took place on 19th October.

I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/mmuoHF2R05 — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

He shared a photo of himself on social media platform X getting treated for the dog bite and wrote, “I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore… At least the rabies shots are only ₹350.” It is unclear if he was being sarcastic about loving dogs or if he actually loves the stray dogs that bit a “chunk” out of his ankle as he attempted to escape the aggressive dog.

The attack and immediate treatment

Jones said in a statement that the incident occurred when he was running on the same route he usually takes for the jog. He wrote, “One aggressive pack roams around there after 6 pm, nearly got my wife!” However, this time the pack chased him for over 100 metres in broad daylight, and one of them bit his ankle. Locals rushed him to the hospital where he received anti-rabies and tetanus shots.

jeez! I usually run around the old airport terminal entrance, its a quiet army maintained area, one aggressive pack roams around there after 6pm, nearly got my wife! — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 20, 2025

Several netizens expressed concern over his health. Some of them questioned why he continued to stay in India, to which he said he would stay because he “believes in something” and has built his life here from scratch. “Sometimes that means dog bites,” he wrote.

To folks asking me why I don't leave India, I won't because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests, I have built two… https://t.co/dYJEMwLmKV — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 20, 2025

The Welsh entrepreneur said he came to India with $300, and now the startups he founded are worth $100 million.

Jones admits to ignoring repeated chases

Jones admitted that stray dogs often ran behind him during his jogs, but he did not pay much attention to the growing aggression. His comment reflected how the casual attitude of many residents towards stray dogs is adding to the problem of the stray dog menace.

The stray dog menace is a serious issue in the country. A reply to an RTI filed by OpIndia revealed that in just seven months, India saw over 26 lakh cases, a much higher number on average per month compared to 2024.

