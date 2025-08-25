Karnataka horror: Woman killed after lover sets off explosive in her mouth

A village in Karnataka’s Mysuru district woke up to a chilling crime this morning after a young woman was killed in an unimaginably brutal manner. According to reports, 20-year-old Rakshita, a married woman from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur Taluk, was murdered by her lover Siddaraju inside a lodge in Bherya village.

Police said a fight broke out between the two, following which Siddaraju allegedly stuffed an explosive substance into her mouth and triggered it using a quarry detonator. The horrifying blast left the lower half of her face blown apart. A disturbing video from the scene shows Rakshita’s body lying on a bed, with blood pooling on the floor.

Rakshita, married to a daily wage labourer from Kerala, was reportedly in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, who is also her relative. After the incident, Siddaraju tried to mislead others by claiming she died in a mobile phone blast. However, locals grew suspicious, caught him as he attempted to flee, and handed him over to the Saligrama Police.

A full investigation is underway.