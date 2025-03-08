Karnataka: Israeli tourist, 27, and her homestay operator gangraped while stargazing in Hampi

Two women, including an Israeli tourist were gangraped in Karnataka’s Hampi while stargazing. The heinous crime took place on the banks of Sanapur Lake on Thursday, March 6.

One of the victims was a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, while the other victim was her 29-year-old homestay operator. The 2 victims were also accompanied by 3 male tourists, one from USA, and two from India. They were allegedly attacked at around 11 PM on Thursday night.

The accused arrived on a motorcycle and initially inquired about petrol, and later demanded ₹100 from the group. When the victims refused, the accused turned violent and physically assaulted the group. They pushed the men into the canal and then sexually assaulted the women.

Two of the male tourists managed to escape, however, the 3rd, Bibash from Odisha, was later found dead as per the update from Times Of India.

“We have formed six special teams to track down the accused. Immediate action was taken following the women’s complaint, and the investigation is in full swing,” Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi said.