Karnataka: Police arrest Congress leader for sexually harassing women and circulating their morphed pictures

A Congress leader named Aditya was arrested on Tuesday (28th October) for sexually harassing women, including wives of his acquaintances, and circulating their morphed images. The incident occurred in Chikkamagaluru city of Karnataka.

He was arrested following a complaint filed by a woman, who accused Aditya of sexual harassment. She said that Aditya befriended her over the phone and later took pictures from her social media, morphed and circulated them.

She also informed that the Congress leader gave her death threats. The accused was confronted and thrashed by locals at his residence in Adishakti Nagar. A video of the incident has been going viral on the internet.

A video of residents thrashing him after the incident surfaced online.

A statement by Chikkamagaluru City Police said that a case has been registered against Aditya under Sections 75(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.