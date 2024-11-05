Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association alleges Excise Minister of bribery, liquor scam of Rs 700 crores

Even as the Karnataka government, most notably CM Siddaramaiah, faces accusations of corruption in the MUDA scam, another scandal has gripped the state, with the Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association reaching out to Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister, and the Lokayukta, urging them to address corruption involving the state’s Excise Minister RB Thimmapur and department officials.

The association claimed that the Excise Minister and his office are engaged in severe misconduct and extortion, as per a report published by India Today. The letter has alleged that Minister RB Thimmapur accepts bribes to approve the transfers of department officials, while officials openly collect money from liquor outlets.

The letter, titled “Huge Bribe and Money Laundering in Excise Minister’s Office Bangalore for Officer Transfers and Illegal Election Fund Collection,” claims that Rs 16 crore was collected from senior officials in exchange for their transfers. These officials reportedly include three deputy commissioners, nine superintendents, 13 deputy superintendents, and 20 excise inspectors.

The letter claims that the practice of paying for transfers has been ongoing in the department for the past two to three years.

Additionally, the Wine Merchants’ Association alleges that the minister has been granting CL7 bar licenses in exchange for bribes ranging from Rs 30-70 lakh, in violation of legal regulations. Over the past year alone, the excise minister is reported to have issued 1,000 illegal licenses, resulting in Rs 300-700 crore in alleged corruption.