Karnataka: Woman murders husband, burns his body in Kodagu coffee estate to inherit his properties worth Rs 8 crore, arrested

In Karnataka’s Kodagu, an unknown body was found on October 8 in a coffee estate in Suntikoppa area. Working diligently to solve the sensational crime, the Madikeri police have finally cracked the case. The body was identified as that of a 54-year-old Telangana man.

Magikeri SP K Ramarajan stated that the police started by gathering evidence from the spot where the body was found. Adding pieces of evidence step by step, they followed up with a detailed investigation, and finally, the case was solved. The victim, identified as Hyderabad resident Ramesh Kumar, was murdered by his 29-year-old second wife Niharika, and her accomplices Ankur Rana and Nikhil Maireddy.

Niharika had earlier served prison time in Haryana for her involvement in a financial scam. Coming back to Hyderabad, she married Ramesh Kumar for the lure of money. With intentions to inherit his assets worth around 8 crores, she had hatched a plan of his murder with her boyfriend Ankur Rana and friend Nikhil.

As per the police, Ramesh Kumar was murdered in Hyderabad by Niharika and Ankur. His body was brought to Kodagu by Nikhil Maireddy. The police scanned footage from over 500 CCTV cameras, and scanned police files, missing person cases and documents from many states to finally crack the case. Niharika and Nikhil were arrested on October 22. Ankur Rana, a Haryana resident, was arrested from UP on October 25.