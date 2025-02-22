Thursday, May 29, 2025

Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita, becomes the Director of FBI

On Friday (21st February), Kash Patel was sworn in as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Interestingly, he took the oath of allegiance to his Office by placing his hand on the Hindu Holy book, Bhagavad Gita.

“I (Kashyap Pramod Patel) do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that I take this obligation freely, without any interpretation or purpose or obligation and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God,” he was heard saying.

