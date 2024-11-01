In yet another terror attack on migrant workers in Kashmir, two men from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Budgam on Friday evening. The incident took place in Mazhama village of central Kashmir’s Budgam.

The two victim migrant workers have been identified as 25-year-old Sofiyan and 20-year-old Usman Malik, both from Uttar Pradesh. They were working on the construction of a water tank in the Manzhama area of Magam, when the terrorists opened fire on them.

Both of them have been shifted to JVC hospital in Srinagar and are now in stable condition. As per reports, Usman suffered injuries in his right wrist while Sufiyan was hurt in his right leg.

Security forces reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and a search operation for the terrorists was launched. Security forces have cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists.