In a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists killed two Village Defence Guards in Kuntwara in Kishtwar. The two VDGs were reported missing earlier in the day, and later their bodies were recovered.

The two victims have been identified as Nazeer Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli Kuntwara. As per reports, they went into the forest to graze cattle, and were not carrying weapons. They were abducted and then killed by terrorists. The two victims were blindfolded and then shot at.

After they didn’t return from the forest, their families reported the matter to police, after which a search operation was launched. After a daylong search, their bodies were found deep in the jungle.

Kashmir Tigers, the social media wing of Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed that they executed the two VDGs after interrogating them. They reportedly tortured them to death after abducting them.

Kishtwar: Militant organization Kashmir Tiger killed two members of the Village Defense guard(VDG). Kashmir Tiger also issued its official statement in this regard. pic.twitter.com/ZjzNAwrZvV — Kashmir Alert (@david6100488731) November 7, 2024

A statement issued by Kashmir Tigers claimed that today morning, Nazir and Kuldeep were chasing terrorists in dense forests in Kishtwar, and the Mujahideens fought back and captured them. The claimed ‘after interrogation, they confessed to all their crimes, after which they were executed.’

The terror group claimed that they have not killed a single common Hindu till date. It then warned people against becoming Village Defence Guards, saying, “People should take a lesson from today’s incident and do not become a part of VDG in any case, otherwise the same end will happen to them.” The terror group ended the notice by saying that “the war will continue until the freedom of Kashmir.”