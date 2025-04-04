Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena charged in 2.70 crore corruption case, SFIO gets prosecution sanction

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has obtained prosecution sanction against Veena Vijayan, the daughter of CPM leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a corruption case.

Veena and her company Exalogic are accused of getting paid Rs 2.70 crores from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) without rendering any service.

SFIO has mentioned in their chargesheet that Veena Vijayan got monthly payments from CMRL without doing anything. Veena could face up to 10 years in jail if the charges were proven in court.

The Opposition in Kerala has called the charges serious and said Veena received the money only because she is the CM’s daughter.

Veena is among the 27 accused charged, including Exalogic and CMRL officials. the 160-page SFIO chargesheet has charged Veena under section 447 of the Companies Act.

The SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, started the probe in January 2024.