Mohammed Nishak K., a coach with the Kerala State Sports Council, has been accused of sexual harassment by weightlifting trainees. The trainees allege that he insisted on making video calls and pressured them to engage in sexual relations.

The incident took place in Malappuram, Kerala. According to a report by Onmanorama, the adult trainees stated that Nishak had been harassing them since they were minors.

One of the victims revealed that Nishak would insist on talking via video calls at night and repeatedly tried to force a sexual relationship. “He used to say, ‘I am your coach, I am everything to you. Why can’t you give me something? Why are you afraid?'” the survivor recalled.

In a complaint submitted to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the trainees also alleged that Nishak molested them inside his car. The complaint stated that his car often contained weapons such as swords, knives, and guns.

The victims further alleged that they tried to file a complaint at the Kottakkal police station on July 4, 2025, but were mistreated. Eventually, on July 30, & V R was registered against Nishak at the Tenhipalam police station.