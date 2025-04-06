Kerala: Woman dies while delivering fifth child at home, police launch probe after husband Sirajudheen attempts to burry body alone

Kerala Police have launched a probe after a woman died while delivering a child at her house at East Kodur in the Malappuram district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Asma, was delivering her fifth child at the rented house. She was a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam.

As per reports, after her death, her husband, Sirajudheen, took the body to her residence at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam on Sunday. The matter came to light when Sirajudheen attempted to bury her body early Sunday morning. Suspicious of his activities, locals alerted the police about the matter.

Perumbavoor police then reached the house and shifted the body to the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital. The newborn is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perumbavoor.

Sirajudheen is reportedly a practitioner of Siddha medicine and magic therapy. He also runs a YouTube channel to promote his magic thereies. Asma’s family claimed that despite heavy bleeding, she was not taken to a hospital in time by her husband. As per locals, the woman delivered the baby at 6 PM, and she died at around 9 PM on Saturday. The husband informed the matter only to his brother-in-law in Alappuzha.

A complaint has been filed alleging that the woman died due to the delay in shifting her to the hospital, and police have launched a probe. The police said that an FIR would be registered after recording statements from those involved.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Perumbavoor police, while the Malappuram police said they were alerted by the Perumbavoor police and are verifying the details.