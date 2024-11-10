Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India’s most-wanted criminals, has been arrested by Canadian police, as per reports. Arsh Dalla’s real name is Arshdeep Singh, and was a close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Arsh has been arrested in connection to a recent incident of shootout in Canada last month. The shootout took place on 27-28 October, and during the probe into the incident, Canadian police found links to the Arsh Dalla’s group.

Arshdeep Singh Dalla is wanted for various criminal activities including murder cases in India, and has been living in Canada with his wife. He is the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and is considered the successor of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In September this year, Arsh Dalla took responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga in Punjab. He was designated as a terrorist by the Home Ministry in January 2023, and is listed as a most wanted person by NIA.

The govt of India had earlier urged Canadian authorities to arrest Arsh Dalla over his terror activities. However, he has been arrested over the shootout incident, and given the current hostility between the two countries, it is unlikely that Canada will hand him over to India or cooperate in the Indian probe against him. As the Canadian govt has taken a pro-Khalistan and anti-India position, he may be charged with regular criminal activities and not accused of any terror activities.

In the meanwhile, two of his gang members were arrested today by the police in Punjab in connection with the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot district last month. In the last few weeks, the India security forces have busted several modules of Arsh Dalla’s terror gang.