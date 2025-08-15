Independence Day celebrations in the Indian Consulate in Australia’s Melbourne were disrupted by Khalistani activists today. Members of the Indian community had gathered at the Indian consulate in Melbourne on Friday morning, but the pro-Khalistani separatists arrived at the venue and caused disruptions.

However, instead of surrendering to the separatists, the Indians defended the celebrations by raising slogans and singing patriotic songs. Videos posted on social media show a ruckus caused by the separatists amid songs sung by those present the celebrate the 15th August.

The Australia Today posted on X, “Disturbance outside the Consul General of India in Melbourne! Khalistani ‘goons’ reportedly created a ruckus, disrupting the premises and raising tensions.” The media house also posted a video from the scene.

#BreakingNews – Disturbance outside the Consul General of India in Melbourne!



Khalistani 'goons' reportedly created a ruckus, disrupting the premises and raising tensions.



🇮🇳 Indians had gathered to peacefully celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day, but the celebrations were… pic.twitter.com/rnjC0i6TT8 — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) August 14, 2025

The protest failed to dampen the celebrations, as the patriotic songs sung on the loudspeaker drowned out the sloganeering by the Khalistanis. Soon the authorities arrived at the spot and prevented further escalation of the situation.

The separatists later retreated from the venue, and the tricolour was hoisted without further disruptions.