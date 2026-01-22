In another provocative act of vandalism, Khalistani activists trespassed into the Indian Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, and vandalised the premises. The Khalistanis removed the Indian national flag and replaced it with a Khalistani flag, and spray-painted pro-Khalistan slogans.

The incident, which occurred at midnight, marks the first such reported breach at the Croatian mission in over 40 years. Visuals of the vandalism show the Indian flag being taken down in the night, and the Khalistani flag being raised. On the boundary wall of the embassy, the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad” was written, along with “26/01”, indicating a threat to attack India’s Republic Day celebrations. They also defaced the signboard of the embassy with the words “Khalistan Zindabad”.

The act was claimed by the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist under Indian law. In a video statement circulated on social media, Pannun described the event as part of a “26-26 target” campaign, asserting that it sends a “clear political message” of Sikh self-determination on European soil.

He further linked the incident to historical grievances, including the 1984 Indian Army operation at the Golden Temple (Darbar Sahib), where he claimed the Tricolour was raised during the operation in the Sikh shrine. Pannun claimed that after “liberating Punjab from Indian occupation,” Indian embassies would be repurposed as those of a “Democratic Republic of Khalistan.”

In a shocking act, the Tiranga was removed and the Khalistan flag raised at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia. In a video statement, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun spewed venom yet again against India .This marks a new chapter in Khalistanis exporting Hate and… pic.twitter.com/iEvQcymfgL — Mojo Story (@themojostory) January 22, 2026

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the incident in an official statement, describing it as “trespassing and vandalism by anti-India elements.” The MEA has raised the matter strongly with Croatian authorities in both New Delhi and Zagreb, urging them to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible and illegal actions.”

The embassy said, “such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them.”

This vandalism indicates that SFJ and Khalistani elements are expanding their presence in more countries, as there was no previous report any presence of Khalistanis in the country. The incident comes at a time when India is deepening its relationships with Europe, with a historic trade deal with the European Union to be signed soon, along with a security and defence partnership. Croatia is a member of the European Union and NATO.