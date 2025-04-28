On 27th April, Pakistani propaganda YouTube channel Azaad Siasat published an interview with Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. During the interview, Pannun made several baseless and provocative claims, including that two crore Sikhs living in Punjab would not allow the Indian government to attack Pakistan. He also claimed that it was Indian agencies who carried out the Pahalgam terrorist attack so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could gain political mileage for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The interview was conducted against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, which led to the loss of lives of 27 innocent Hindus who were in Kashmir as tourists.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun tried to whitewash Islamic terrorists, claims Indian agencies behind Pahalgam attack

During the interview, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun made baseless claims to whitewash Islamic terrorism sponsored by the Pakistani government and Army. He claimed that Pakistan was not behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack and that it was Indian agencies who killed innocent Hindus. According to him, the attack was politically motivated to secure electoral gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Pannun claimed that such incidents are meticulously timed with visits from US leaders, suggesting that Indian agencies used proxies to carry out attacks and malign the image of Pakistan on the international platform.

Pannun claimed Sikhs, including Sikh soldiers, are with Pakistan

Pannun made a shocking and outrageous claim that not only the people of Punjab but also Sikh soldiers and officers of the Indian Armed Forces are with Pakistan at his call. Citing India’s announcement that the Indus Waters Treaty would no longer be followed, Pannun claimed that India wants to block Pakistan’s water supply. He also referred to the statements made by the Army Chief and Prime Minister of Pakistan warning India that any action to stop water would be treated as an act of war. He raised concerns about the fate of Sikhs living on the Indian side of Punjab in the event of conflict between India and Pakistan.

Pannun claimed that Sikhs would support Pakistan and asserted that the current situation is different from that of 1965 and 1971. “This is 2025,” he said, and asserted that Sikhs would stand with Pakistan like a brick wall. He emphasised that Sikhs would not allow Indian forces to attack Pakistan through Punjab. However, this would be possible, according to him, only if Pakistan openly supported the cause of Khalistan, a separate Sikh nation.

He demanded that the Pakistani government should actively raise the Khalistan issue at the United Nations Security Council and internationally legitimise the ongoing Khalistan Referendum as a peaceful and democratic process. He claimed that the entire Sikh diaspora would unite with Pakistan if it stood firmly behind the Khalistan movement. He claimed that India has demonstrated aggression against Pakistan repeatedly and gave examples of the 1971 war that led to the formation of Bangladesh. He asserted that now India wants to break Balochistan from Pakistan, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destabilise Pakistan from within.

He argued that open support for Khalistan is Pakistan’s “trump card”. He claimed that Pakistan’s official endorsement of the Khalistan movement would ensure that millions of Sikhs in India’s Punjab would stand with Pakistan. He claimed that many Sikhs are already ideologically aligned with this cause and are merely awaiting formal support.

Further making the statement more unbelievable, he claimed to have been working on outreach programmes to convince Sikh soldiers in the Indian Armed Forces to abandon loyalty to the Indian state. He claimed that his efforts have led to sedition charges against him by the Indian authorities.

He further attacked the Indian government and claimed that Sikhs are now aware that Pakistan is not their enemy. “Your real enemy is the Indian government,” he said, referencing the 1984 Operation Blue Star, the anti-Sikh massacres in November 1984, and the years of action against insurgency in Punjab between 1984 and 1995 by the Indian forces. According to him, thousands of Sikh youths were killed during that period, making India’s government, not Pakistan, the true enemy of the Sikhs.

Pannun on Pakistan’s gesture towards Sikhs

Pannun then thanked the Pakistani government for continuing to facilitate Sikh pilgrimages to Kartarpur Sahib while rejecting visas for Indians. He called it a noble gesture but emphasised that mere visa policies are not enough to counter India’s aggression. He insisted that Pakistan must take active, decisive steps, including openly supporting Khalistan at the United Nations Security Council. Pannun argued that millions of Sikhs worldwide were ready to stand with Pakistan and that India would not dare to cross Punjab to attack Pakistan if Khalistan received official support.

Reflecting on the so-called Khalistan Referendum, he stated that despite the lack of government backing, the movement had steadily progressed through the collective efforts of the Sikh community. He pointed out that the voting would soon be extended to Punjab in India and stressed that people of all religions, including Hindus and Muslims, would be able to vote there. He further highlighted that the 17th August Referendum voting in Washington DC would be important as it is a global political hub. He claimed that he and his associates are carrying out lobbying efforts at the White House and US Congress under the campaign titled “Punjab Vote for Independence”.

Pannun’s defiance against Indian actions and global developments

Pannun claimed that India has escalated its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists and sympathisers, citing the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as an example. He further claimed that Indian agencies carried out an attack on UK-based Khalistani terrorist and SFJ associate Paramjit Singh Pamma, highlighting the growing risk to his life. He claimed that there is a bounty of $500,000 for his beheading announced by a BJP MP and asserted that he is not scared of death. He further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open fight between Sikhs and RSS, head-on.

Pannun’s message to Kashmiris and call for Khalistan support from Pakistan

Pannun claimed that pro-Khalistani Sikhs have supported Kashmir’s freedom movement and expressed disappointment over the inaction of Kashmiris living abroad. He praised the Islamic terrorists carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, referring to them as “freedom fighters”. However, he criticised Kashmiris living in the US, UK, and Canada for not carrying out protests outside Indian embassies.

Pahalgam terrorist attack

On 22nd February, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Force (TRF), which is an offshoot of Pakistan-based Islamic terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 27 Hindus. The victims were asked if they were Muslim and told to recite the Kalma. Their trousers were pulled down to check if they were circumcised. Those who failed the circumcision test were shot dead.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a US-based Khalistani terrorist who has citizenship in both the US and Canada. He poses as an attorney in the US and claims to be a frontrunner in the fight for the rights of Sikhs. In reality, he consistently propagates the Khalistani sentiments and often issues threats against India. He has been actively promoting violence against Indian diplomats in Canada, the US and other countries where pro-Khalistani Sikhs have been living. He was designated as a terrorist by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his anti-India activities. His organisation, Sikhs For Justice, was also listed as a terrorist outfit by the Government of India.