KIIT University apologises for harassment of Nepal students, says staff seen in viral video insulting, threatening Nepalis have been sacked

KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has apologised for misbehaving with Nepali students. In a post on social media the University Vice Chancellor has stated that they take the welfare of the students seriously and respect their dignity.

Vice-Chancellor Saranjit Singh informed that the two staff members seen in a viral video insulting the Nepali students have been removed from service.

Letter of Apology from the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU



KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of… pic.twitter.com/mJb1Zo9jGj — KIIT – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) February 18, 2025

The Private university made headlines on Monday, 17 February for all the wrong reasons. Following uproar on campus after the suicide of a female student from Nepal, the University staff were seen misbehaving, threatening and even assaulting Nepali students and ordering them to vacate the campus.

The University staff were seen telling Nepali students to be grateful and respectful towards the college and boasting that the University’s food expenses are more than Nepal’s budget. This was after a Nepali student’s body was found hanging and students in hostel started protesting against the college administration for trying to supress the case and ignoring the victim’s earlier attempts to seek help.p