Kolkata: Muslim youths brandish swords at Sealdah railway station ahead of Muharram, severely injure passenger on the head, victim bleeds profusely

Several Muslim youths, armed with swords, boarded the local train at Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station on Saturday (5th July) afternoon. They ended up severely injuring a man while brandishing their weapons.

The incident comes ahead of Muharram, during which Shia Muslims swing swords and other deadly weapons in air to commemorate the battle of Karbala.

In visuals that have come to light, a man could be seen bleeding profusely. A large pool of blood was also spotted on the floor of Platform No. 3 of Sealdah railway station.

East Bengal Football Club’s media manager, Parijat Mitra, narrated the incident in his Facebook post.

He said that a train passenger was hit on the head by men wielding swords in the air, causing the victim to bleed profusely. A situation of chaos and panic ensued at the railway station.

Several people complained to the Government Railway Police (GRP), but they came to the rescue only after repeated pleas.

The security personnel recovered some swords from the compartments and then signalled the train to depart. This was even though passengers pointed out that several weapons were still kept in the train compartment.