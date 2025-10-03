Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday (3rd October) flagged concerns about the emerging threat of cyber crimes while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai. Sharing a personal account, the actor said that his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara, had a terrible experience while playing an online game. Recounting the incident, Kumar said that a few months back, his daughter was playing an online video game, which allowed unknown people to connect and play.

Akshay Kumar said that when she was playing the online video game, she received a message from an unknown participant, who asked her gender, and then asked her to send a nude picture of her.

“I want to tell you all a small incident which happened at my house a few months back. My daughter was playing a video game, and there are some video games that you can play with someone. You are playing with an unknown stranger. While you are playing, sometimes a message comes from there…Then a message came, Are you male or female? So she replied – Female. And then he sent a message. Can you send me nude pictures of yours?” the actor said.

Seeing the message, his daughter got scared and switched off the phone. She went to her mother and narrated everything. “This is how things begin,” the actor warned.

Kumar urged the Maharashtra government to adopt measures to curb the threat of cybercrime. He requested the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to educate school children about cybercrime by conducting regular classes for students of classes 8, 9 and 10.

“I would request the Chief Minister that in our Maharashtra state, every week in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth standards, there should be a period called cyber period where children should be explained about it. You all know that this crime is becoming bigger than street crime,” Kumar urged.