Land for jobs scam: CBI tells court that even illiterates were given Railway jobs due to pressure by Lalu Yadav’s Rail Ministry

On Wednesday, June 4, the Central Bureau of Investigation told a Delhi Court that those who couldn’t even write their own names were given Railway jobs during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as the Railway Minister. CBI alleges that these people were given Group-D jobs in the Indian Railways after gifting land parcels to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

The CBI’s submissions were made in the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi during a hearing in the scam case. Notably, an FIR in the case was filed by CBI in May 2022.

The fraudulent appointments in question were allegedly made in the West Central Zone of the Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, between 2004 and 2009. Lalu Yadav was India’s Railway Minister during that period under UPA-I government.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has already been convicted in Fodder Scam, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.