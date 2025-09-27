Maddock Films released the trailer of their upcoming movie ‘Thamma’ on Friday, 26 September. The movie, another addition to the horror-comedy genre that Maddock has made popular in the last few years, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, supported by Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

The trailer for Thamma has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube in the first 20 hours, generating positive reactions and anticipation from viewers. The movie trailer suggests a storyline featuring characters that have supernatural powers, possibly some vampires, werewolves and demons.

Interestingly, the trailer showed a scene where the movie features a very popular dialogue from a widely viral news clip.

‘Lappu sa Alok hai, jhingur sa ladka”, says Paresh Rawal for his son Alok, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The dialogue became sensationally popular after a news clip in 2023 went viral. In 2023, a Pakistani woman named Seema Haidar came to India to marry her lover, a man named Sachin Meena from Meerut. Seema was already married in Pakistan and brought her 4 children along with her to marry a man she met online.

“Lappu sa Sachin hai, jhingur sa ladka hai”, was the remark made by a neighbourhood woman, who was asked about her opinion on the couple by media reporters.

The hilarious and somewhat insulting reference to Sachin’s physical appearance, in comparison to the older, taller, and stronger built Seema, had become a viral meme all over the country.

Thamma is produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It will be released in cinemas worldwide on 21st October.