Lashkar-e-Taiba cofounder and terrorist Amir Hamza reportedly injured at his residence in Lahore, hospitalised

Lashkar-e-Taiba cofounder and Hafiz Saeed aide Amir Hamza was reportedly injured at his residence in Lahore, an X user @OsinTV tweeted along with a video showing an injured man.

The claim that is yet to be verified surfaced online days after key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

