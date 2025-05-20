Lashkar-e-Taiba cofounder and terrorist Amir Hamza reportedly injured at his residence in Lahore, hospitalised

Lashkar-e-Taiba cofounder and Hafiz Saeed aide Amir Hamza was reportedly injured at his residence in Lahore, an X user @OsinTV tweeted along with a video showing an injured man.

Lashkar-E-Tayiba Co-founder and senior leader Amir Hamza (Terrorist) injured at his home and admitted to a hospital in Lahore



Amir Hamza is a close ally of Hafiz Saeed and Abdul Rehman Makki



The claim that is yet to be verified surfaced online days after key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday in Pakistan’s Sindh province.