Last militant ethnic group in Mizoram lays down arms, state declared insurgency-free after decades

In a major milestone, the state of Mizoram has been declared insurgency-free after the last ethnic insurgent group laid down arms. As per reports, On April 30, 2026, 43 cadres of the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) surrendered their weapons and pledged to join the mainstream society during a “homecoming and arms-laying ceremony” at Sesawng, about 40 km from Aizawl.

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Mizoram declared 'insurgency-free' as last militant group lays down arms. pic.twitter.com/v5uspW6C4s — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 1, 2026

CM Lalduhoma, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, and senior officials attended the event.

The arms laying ceremony was made possible after the April 14 peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the HPC(D) faction at Sakawrdai.

Though the group has been relatively dormant in recent years, in the past they had been involved in extortion and other criminal activities, especially after the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord, which they opposed.

Home Coming & Armes Laying Ceremony held at Sesawng today as HPC(D)–Lalhmingthanga Sanate Faction cadres lay down arms and join the mainstream. CM @Lal_Duhoma calls for unity and urges all to reject anything that may incite violence. Mizoram stands peaceful and united. pic.twitter.com/FaVSr4dxC8 — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) April 30, 2026

CM Lalduhoma welcomed the development, stating that finally, the decades-long low-intensity insurgency in the state has come to an end. The former IPS officer, who had resigned from his job, stated, “We are all Mizos. If sub-tribes within the Mizo community try to stand entirely on their own today, it is unlikely they would succeed. We must find contentment in our shared Mizo identity. We will thrive only through unity”.

The HPC(D) has been demanding an autonomous district council for the Hmar people under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Hmar people dominate several areas under the Sinlung Hills Council, and the end of militancy is expected to open doors for socio-economic development in the region.