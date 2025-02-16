Last saw son 2 years ago, blocked even from speaking to him: Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his pain of separation from his son Zoravar on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash. Dhawan talked about the pain of being separated from his son, revealing that he has not seen 11-year-old Zoravar for two years and has been unable to speak with him for the past year. The former India opener also said that he has been blocked from any communication with his son.

“It has been two years since I’ve seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him because I’m blocked from everywhere. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually,” Shikhar Dhawan said adding that he now speaks to his son only spiritually.

Shikhar Dhawan’s marriage to Australian citizen Aesha Mukherji ended in divorce in October 2023, and following the divorce, Dhawan lost custody of their son Zoravar. Even though court granted Dhawan the right to connect with his son via video calls, his ability to do so has been obstructed by his ex-wife.