The union Law Ministry on Friday notified the transfer of justice Yashwant from Delhi High Court to his parent court Allahabad High Court. The Union govt’s notification came after the Supreme Court collegium proposed the transfer.

The notification issued by the law ministry states, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of Allahabad High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Allahabad High Court.”

The transfer comes amid the controversy that broke out after the recovery of massive piles of currency notes at the judge’s house after a fire incident. The collegium decision was taken after the court was made aware of the discovery of the cash by police. However, the Supreme Court has stated that the transfer proposal was routine and was not linked to the cash controversy.

The Supreme Court has formed a committee of three judges to probe the case against Justice Varma.

The cash in several sacks were discovered accidentally after firefighters were called to douse a fire at the store room of the judge’s official residence in Delhi. While the administration along with Delhi High Court and Supreme Court were informed about the development, the matter was made public a week later.

Supreme Court has confirmed the recovery of the cash, and has shared photographs and videos showing half burnt currency notes. However, Justice Yashwant Varma has denied knowledge about any cash in the store room, claiming that it was accessible to all.

The Supreme Court has also published a report of Delhi High Court Chief Justice on the incident along with Justice Varma’s response and police reports.