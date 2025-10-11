At the International Bharat6G Symposium 2025, held alongside India Mobile Congress 2025, leading global research alliances “Bharat 6G, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), ATIS’ Next G Alliance, XGMF, 6G Forum, 6G Brazil, UKI-FNI, UK TIN, UK Federated Telecoms Hubs (CHEDDAR, HASC, JOINER & TITAN), and 6G Flagship ” came together to issue a Joint Statement reaffirming a shared commitment to shape the future of 6G as a global public good.

Together, they endorsed the guiding principles for 6G by Design ensuring that the next generation of connectivity is:

Trusted and Secure

Resilient and Reliable

Open and Interoperable

Inclusive and Affordable

Sustainable and Globally Connected

The declaration underscores the need for trustworthy-by-design networks. It highlighted trusted ecosystems, risk mitigation, and AI-native safeguards across the telecom lifecycle. Resilience engineering, fail-safe design, and privacy-preserving architectures will be central to ensuring always-on connectivity for billions of devices and users worldwide.

Recognising that 6G must be developed as a global public good, the declaration calls for open, transparent, and inclusive standardisation. The joint statement promotes open interfaces, multi-vendor interoperability, and AI-enabled Network orchestration to accelerate innovation and affordability.

The declaration places sustainability at the heart of 6G design calling for energy-efficient, repairable, and recyclable systems that reduce carbon footprints while ensuring affordability and accessibility. It envisions end-to-end global coverage through the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks satellites, high-altitude platforms, and future space-based systems — to deliver seamless connectivity across land, sea, air, and space.

Acknowledging the need to prepare the next generation for a rapidly evolving telecom landscape, the declaration emphasizes skills development and capacity building. Partner alliances committed to advancing talent pipelines across hardware, software, and network standards to design, deploy, and secure future 6G and integrated terrestrial–non-terrestrial systems.

In closing, the participating organisations – Bharat 6G, 6G-IA, ATIS’ Next G Alliance, XGMF, 6G Forum, UK TIN, UK Federated Telecoms Hubs, 6G Flagship, 6G Brazil, and UKI-FNI called upon governments, industry, academia, and civil society to align around these shared principles.

“By anchoring 6G in security, openness, resilience, inclusivity, affordability, sustainability, and trust, we commit to shaping a network fabric that uplifts societies, accelerates digital economies, and ensures no one is left behind”, the Declaration stated.

This joint declaration at the International Bharat6G Symposium 2025 in New Delhi marks a milestone: a unified global step toward making 6G a truly universal, trustworthy, and inclusive intelligent network.