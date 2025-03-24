Leftist propaganda outlet The Wire’s Siddharth Varadarajan acquires Rs 50-crore property in Nizamuddin East: Media Reports

As per news reports, Siddharth Varadarajan, one of the founders of the leftist propaganda outlet ‘The Wire’ has purchased a luxurious property in the upscale Nizamuddin East area of New Delhi worth Rs 50 Crores.

Reportedly, Varadarajan bought the property along with his brother Tunku, though Tunku’s involvement in the deal remains unconfirmed.

Nizamuddin East is a posh locality in the Indian capital with sky high property prices. Reportedly the property acquired by Varadarajan spans four floors and has all the modern architecture.

As per BestMediaInfo, when they reached out to Varadarjan for a comment over the purchase of this outrageously expensive property, he declined to comment saying it’s his personal business.

Varadarajan is a US citizen who started The Wire in 2015 along with his fellow founding Editors.

A website has run a scurrilous 'story' about me buying a Rs 50 crore house! My rejoinder, appended below, has been sent to them but I doubt it will be run or their story corrected.



Rejoinder



Your story is completely devoid of facts. I own no property whether in Nizamuddin East… — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) March 24, 2025

On Monday (24th March) night, Siddharth Varadarajan posted a tweet ‘crying foul’ over the revelations made in the report.