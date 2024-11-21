American YouTuber Logan Paul brutally trolls BBC, sends look-alike for interview on ‘crypto scam’

Logan Paul brutally trolled the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News on Wednesday (20th November) after it accused the popular American YouTuber of being involved in a cryptocurrency scam.

The UK’s national broadcaster alleged that Paul artificially inflated the value of several cryptocurrencies and later made profits by trading them. BBC claimed that the YouTuber profited by misleading his fans.

Jake Paul agreed to give an interview to the propaganda outlet at his gymnasium in Puerto Rico but instead sent his doppelganger.

“Last night was hard…How are you enjoying Puerto Rico,” the look-alike of Logan Paul claimed. He added that it felt like a “champ” to be famous.

When the BBC interviewer claimed that the ‘real’ Logan Paul looked different, the doppelganger responded, “Did you come all the way over here to ask about how I look?”

“You came all the way to Puerto Rico from England. This is your interview. What you got?…I am serious,” he continued.