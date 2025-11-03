In a shocking incident from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Mohammed Wahid, who had allegedly assumed the Hindu identity of “Rohit”, murdered a Hindu woman after living with her in a live-in relationship for eight years. The accused hid her body under the bed and fled the scene.

The crime came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and informed the police.

According to media reports, the incident took place in Laxmipurwa locality under Raipurwa police station limits. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the stench and found the woman’s decomposing body inside the house.

Police said the body had been covered with clothes to conceal it. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Neighbours told police that a man named “Rohit” had been living in the house with a woman identified as Bharti Gautam for about eight years. However, upon investigation, police discovered through an Aadhaar card that “Rohit” was actually Mohammed Wahid.

The accused has since been arrested. During interrogation, Wahid confessed that on the night of October 29, 2025, he strangled the woman, identified as Archana, with a dupatta and hid her body under the cot before escaping.

Police are investigating further to determine the motive and whether anyone else was involved.