Lucknow: Muslim woman frames husband in beef smuggling case twice to live with her lover Amaan, police bust nefarious agenda

A woman in Lucknow devised a meticulous scheme to frame her husband Wasim not one but two times in order to live with her lover Amaan much like a plot from a crime thriller. She came up with a “nefarious plan,” according to the police, to frame her husband in a cow-slaughter case so she could be with another man who posed as Rahul to deceive a Hindu organisation. On 20th January (Tuesday), three cops went inside Allahabad High Court to take her into custody. However, she was able to flee while they were suspended and charged with trespassing. Amaan has been arrested.

Vishwajeet Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) reavealed that the woman and Amaan became close after meeting on Instagram approximately two years ago, reported the Indian Express. He is from Bhopal and would often travel to Lucknow to see her. According to the senior officer, she has a postgraduate degree in English literature from Aligarh Muslim University while he holds a BTech in computer science. Wasim is a businessman in the paper sector.

The conspiracy to frame him was conceived in last August which would have given his wife grounds for divorce and put him in jail. Amaan used a fictitious name to join Bajrang Dal. Afterwards, he concealed 30 kilogrammes of meat in Wasim’s Mahindra Thar in September as it was parked in a Hazratganj parking lot in Lucknow. The woman had provided him with the keys. He then alerted the Hindu activists. As expected, the meat was located after the Lucknow office bearer of the group notified the authorities.

Wasim was arrested and thrown behing bars but he was released on bond after a month. It was later disclosed to be planted. Her carefully crafted plan failed to achieve the desired results and therefore she came up with a different strategy. An online reservation was made of a supply vehicle by her using the spouse’s phone. She shared the details and OTP with Amaan who brought 12 kilogram of cow meat when he reached Lucknow on 14th January.

An address in the Old City region of Lucknow was provided to the e-rickshaw to collect a gunny bag with a packed consignment. The drop-off point was near Wasim’s factory in Kakori. Amaan used his connections to contact the Hindu group which forwaded the information to the authorities. On 15th January, cops from the Kakori police station halted the rikshaw and seized the beef. Police apprehended Wasim and took him to the police station because the rikshaw’s owner possessed both his and the wife’s mobile number.

The former was questioned and he disclosed that he had put CCTV cameras in his home because he believed she was having an affair. Police examined the cameras and uncovered that two days prior to the instance, the woman was using Wasim’s cell phone for the OTP while he was in the washroom. They also unveiled that she had then gotten in touch with Amaan upon further probe.

“Amaan using the husband’s identity documents booked the online porter from Aminabad to Kakori. The beef was transported from Bhopal, concealed inside a cardboard box and stealthily loaded onto the vehicle. To ensure swift police interception, Amaan tipped off Bajrang Dal members under a fake identity of Rahul,” stated Inspector Satish Chandra Rathore of Kakori police station. According to reports, the two accused met on 31st December, obtained a SIM card in a beggar’s name to arrange the delivery and formed the plan.

The entire case was busted as the authorities established that the wife and her partner were behind the conspiracy to trap Wasim and pressure him into divorcing him. On 18th January, police mentioned that they set up a trap and captured Amaan who confessed to the crime, but the woman had already escaped from the residence. However, she was reported to be meeting a lawyer at the high court campus after which a police squad attempted to catch her there.

The personnel provided fake information and made it to the advocate’s chamber leading to chaos. The woman was present there. Meanwhile, the attorneys protested and demanded action against the police. She took advantage of the uproar and disappeared. Now, the search continues for her.