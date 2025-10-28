On 26th October, a stray dog attacked a woman near the vegetable market in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district in Punjab. The incident took place close to a garbage dump near the market, which triggered massive outrage, prompting residents to stage a protest against the administration and the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

The protest was led by village sarpanch Baljinder Singh. The group of angry residents blocked the road from both sides on 27th October, demanding the immediate removal of the massive garbage heaps that have been lying unattended for months, attracting stray animals including dogs and creating problems for the locals. Residents said that the stench has become unbearable and it is a serious threat to public safety.

According to the residents, stray dog attacks have become common in the region and several people have been bitten by dogs over the months. There are temples, gurdwaras and schools nearby, making it a serious matter concerning the safety of both children and the elderly.

