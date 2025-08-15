Friday, August 15, 2025

Made in India Semiconductor chips by year end: PM Modi

On this occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the flag at the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the work India is putting in to become self-reliant in the field of semiconductors.

PM Modi said, “Today we are pursuing the goal of semiconductors in mission mode. We have laid the foundation of six semiconductor units.”

PM Modi added, “In our country, 50 years ago, files for semiconductors were started. Ideas started. But the youngsters will be surprised to know that 50-60 years ago those files got stuck.”

The PM said, “The idea of semiconductors was aborted. After us, many countries are establishing their power in the world by mastering semiconductors. Today we are moving forward with the goal of semiconductors in mission mode. We have laid the foundation of six semiconductor units. By the end of this year, Made in India, that is, chips made in India, made by the people of India, will come in the market.”

