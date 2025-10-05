In a shocking incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Asad Khan Jilani from Sironj in Vidisha district made derogatory comments on Bharat Mata, leading to his arrest. In a post on social media, he referred to Bharat Mata as a “dayan” (witch) who is worshiped by Demons. The remark, made in response to a government-issued commemorative coin marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary, has drawn sharp criticism from Hindu organizations and netizens, who accused him of insulting national symbols and inciting communal tensions.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when Jilani commented on a Facebook post sharing an image of the coin, which features a symbolic depiction of Bharat Mata. In his post, Jilani wrote: “इस डायन की पूजा पिशाच करें। जिसके हाथ में तिरंगा नहीं, वह हमारी भारत माता नही” (Demons worship this witch. One who does not hold the tricolour is not our Bharat Mata). The statement quickly went viral, prompting immediate backlash. Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), lodged complaints at the Sironj police station, demanding stringent action under sedition laws and accusing Jilani of a pattern of inflammatory posts aimed at spreading hatred.

Public anger manifested in street protests on Thursday, where demonstrators burned an effigy of Jilani and trampled his photograph while chanting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and calls to punish “traitors.” Videos circulating on social media showed crowds gathering outside the police station, urging swift intervention to prevent escalation. One X user, tagging local authorities, highlighted Jilani’s history of “anti-Hindu” posts and urged for his immediate arrest to maintain communal harmony.

Acting on multiple complaints, including one from local resident Chakreshwar Dayal Srivastava who had shared the original coin post, Sironj police registered a case against Jilani under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for deliberately outraging religious feelings. Police tracked Jilani down near Shamshabad while he was reportedly attempting to flee and took him into custody late Thursday evening.

In a dramatic turn, police officers paraded the 45-year-old leader through the streets of Sironj, forcing him to hold his ears in a traditional gesture of public shaming, while making him repeatedly chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Eyewitness videos shared widely on X captured the procession, where Jilani can be chanting the slogan while holding his ears with his hands, surrounded by several cops.

Congress leader Asad Khan Jilani from Vidisha, used the Dayan word for Bharat Mata.



MP Police gave him lesson for life. pic.twitter.com/i3n5M2YuQ8 — Lala (@Lala_The_Don) October 5, 2025

Station House Officer Vimalesh Rai confirmed the arrest, stating that the action was taken to uphold public sentiment and ensure peace in the area.

Produced before the local court on Saturday, Jilani’s bail plea was denied, and he was remanded to judicial custody. An investigation is underway, with police probing Jilani’s social media history for similar offenses. Separately, complaints have surfaced alleging that Jilani and his family encroached on government-allotted land to Dalit families, prompting further probes by authorities.